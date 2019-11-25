UrduPoint.com
Injury Sidelines New Zealand's Boult As England Battle To Save Test

Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :New Zealand's bid to wrap up the first Test against England suffered a setback Monday with strike bowler Trent Boult sidelined by injury.

Boult delivered just one over on the final morning before leaving the field with a pain in the right side of his ribs.

"He'll not return to the field on day five," a New Zealand team spokesman said after Boult was attended to by medical staff during the lunch break.

The left-arm fast bowler, who has only missed six Test since his debut in 2011, has taken 255 Test wickets at 27.64. He has limited time to recover before the second Test starts on Friday in Hamilton.

England, meanwhile, with 11 overs left before the new ball is due, were 121 for five.

Ben Stokes was bowled by Tim Southee for 28 soon after lunch and England required a further 141 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

