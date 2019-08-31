UrduPoint.com
Injury Update On Fakhar Zaman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 07:36 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019) Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of further participation in the ongoing pre-season conditioning camp after being advised one-week rest for a right knee injury.

Fakhar’s MRI scans were examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, which has advised the left-handed opener to continue his rehabilitation programme so that the panel can review his recovery after 10 days before a decision to his safe return to competitive cricket can be made.

