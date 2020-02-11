Injury woe hits Wales fly-half Williams again

Wales fly-half Owen Williams has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Tuesday

The 27-year-old Gloucester playmaker has had a miserable run with fitness problems, only returning in January after nine months out with a knee issue.

Williams -- who can also play inside centre -- injured his hamstring in the warm-up prior to Saturday's 24-14 defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

He was in the squad as a back-up to first choice Dan Biggar but Jarrod Evans came in for him on the replacements bench and replaced Biggar when he went off due to a clash of heads.

"Further assessment has concluded that the injury will rule Williams out of the remainder of Wales' Six Nations Campaign," read the WRU statement.

The three-times capped Williams's injury will be a blow to his club too as they lost first choice outside-half Danny Cipriani for two months in mid-January due to a torn calf muscle.