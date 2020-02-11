UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injury Woe Hits Wales Fly-half Williams Again

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:06 PM

Injury woe hits Wales fly-half Williams again

Wales fly-half Owen Williams has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Tuesday

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Wales fly-half Owen Williams has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Gloucester playmaker has had a miserable run with fitness problems, only returning in January after nine months out with a knee issue.

Williams -- who can also play inside centre -- injured his hamstring in the warm-up prior to Saturday's 24-14 defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

He was in the squad as a back-up to first choice Dan Biggar but Jarrod Evans came in for him on the replacements bench and replaced Biggar when he went off due to a clash of heads.

"Further assessment has concluded that the injury will rule Williams out of the remainder of Wales' Six Nations Campaign," read the WRU statement.

The three-times capped Williams's injury will be a blow to his club too as they lost first choice outside-half Danny Cipriani for two months in mid-January due to a torn calf muscle.

Related Topics

Injured Biggar Dublin Wales Ireland January

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on Natio ..

11 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr visits Ras Al Khaimah Government Med ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Federal National Counci ..

56 minutes ago

Pentagon Seeks $23Bln for Military Intelligence Pr ..

1 second ago

PTCL announces 5% Final Cash Dividend

1 hour ago

Govt conducting awareness campaigns at schools, co ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.