Insaf Super League Hockey Tournament From July 31 To Aug 5

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::Insaf Super League Hockey Tournament will be played at Hockey Stadium Susan Road, Madina Town, here from July 31 to August 5, 2019.

Insaf sports & Culture Wing Faisalabad division will organise the tournament in which various hockey clubs of Faisalabad will participate.

MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar will be chief guest at the tournament and all necessary arrangements are being completed rapidly to hold the event in a befitting manner, a spokesman for the organising committee said on Sunday.

