UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Insigne Recovers To Start For Napoli In Barca Decider

Muhammad Rameez 50 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Insigne recovers to start for Napoli in Barca decider

Barcelona, Aug 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Lorenzo Insigne will start for Napoli in Saturday's Champions League clash with Barcelona after recovering from a thigh injury in time to make Gennaro Gattuso's starting line-up at the Camp Nou.

Italy forward Insigne looked a doubt for the second leg of the last 16 tie, in which the two sides are locked at 1-1, after picking up the knock during Napoli's final match of the Serie A season against Lazio a week ago.

However he takes the field in Napoli's front three alongside Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon.

Barca coach Quique Setien meanwhile plumped for a predictable line-up thanks to injuries and suspensions that left him thin in midfield.

The Spanish coach is without the not-yet match fit Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets and Artur Vidal, who are both suspended.

Meanwhile Juventus-bound Arthur is not in the squad following a row with the club.

That means that Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie de Jong line up in a three-man midfield behind Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

Teams: Barcelona (ESP) 4-3-3 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic, Frenkie de Jong; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann Coach: Quique Setien (ESP) Napoli (ITA) 4-3-3 David Ospina; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski; Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne Coach: Gennaro Gattuso (ITA) Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (TUR)

Related Topics

Nelson David Ita Barcelona From Coach

Recent Stories

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

14 seconds ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

1 minute ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

1 minute ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

2 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

1 minute ago

US academic urges world community to fulfill its p ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.