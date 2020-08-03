Rome, Aug 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Napoli could be without Lorenzo Insigne for their Champions League last 16 clash at Barcelona this weekend after the Serie A club revealed on Monday that the Italy forward has picked up a thigh injury.

In a statement, Napoli said that Insigne had hurt an adductor muscle in his left thigh, putting him at serious risk of missing Saturday's second-leg showdown at the Camp Nou.

Napoli didn't give a recovery time for the winger, adding in the statement that he would be "monitored day by day".

Insigne, 29, suffered the injury during the 3-1 win over Lazio which closed their Serie A season.

Napoli travel to Catalonia with the tie locked at 1-1. Should they get past Barca they will take part in the 'Final 8' tournament in Lisbon.