Inter Board Sports Gala from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Girl athletes from around 25 educational boards will chip in the Inter board sports Gala, commencing on Monday at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination Saima Nadeem will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony, said a press release issued here.

Girls will compete in various disciplines including athletics, badminton, hockey, table tennis and volleyball.

The event is being organized by Inter Board Sports Committee in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board.