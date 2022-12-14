UrduPoint.com

Inter-Board Tug Of War C'ship Begins In Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The two-day All Pakistan Inter-Board Tug of War Championship 2022 started here today at Bilawal Sports Complex.

Education board Shaheed Benazirabad is hosting the event. The opening of the championship was performed by Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari and Chairman Education Board Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Hassan Shah.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the commissioner said that sports were important for overall personality development. He was of the view that sports events should be conducted at division and district level. He commended the efforts of the Education Board on organising the championship.

He welcomed the holding of sports competitions at Shaheed Benazirabad, for the first time after recent torrential rains.

Addressing the occasion, Chairman of the Education Board Prof.

Dr Muhammad Farooq Hassan Shah said that the Education Board was proud to host the event, which aims at giving opportunity to youths for taking part in extracurricular activities.

He said that teams from Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Karachi, Lahore, Swat, Peshawar and education boards of other parts of country were taking part in the championship.

The ceremony was attended by Controller of Examinations Ehsan Ali Bhutto, Deputy Controller of Examinations Muhammad Hassan Khoso, Additional Director Colleges Prof. Abdul Sattar Pirzada, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Deputy Director Education Javed Ahmed Unar, Information Officer AIjaz Ali Teevino, Waheed Mughal, Faqeer Muhammad Dahri, Sports Officer Fida Hussain Dahri, Hassan Ali Askari, and others.

