Inter-Class Girls Sports Gala Government Starts At City Girls College Gulbahar

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:27 PM

Inter-Class Girls Sports Gala Government starts at City Girls College Gulbahar

Inter-Class Girls Sports Gala got underway at Government City Girls College Gulbahar with 105 students are taking part in five sports in Table Tennis, Badminton, Valleyball, Tug of War and Taekwondo

Inter-Class Girls Sports Gala got underway at Government City Girls College Gulbahar with 105 students are taking part in five sports in Table Tennis, Badminton, Valleyball, Tug of War and Taekwondo.

Shaheen Omar, Principal of Government City Girls College, formally inaugurated the colorful Girls Sports Gala. Vice Principal Shabnam Tabanda, and Director Sports Miss Najma Qazi, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Principal Govt City Girls College said that the aim and objective of the event is to involve the students in healthy sports activities. She said a healthy mind resides in healthy body and participating in sports activities are very important for students to make ensure their healthy mind and good physically.

Keeping students engaged in leisure activities will reduce their tendency toward negative activities, so that their future will be safe and bright. They said that our efforts will be useful to students.

According to Director Sports Najma Qazi, the purpose of this gala is to promote the mental and physical development of girls and provide positive opportunities for students who cannot participate in competitions outside the college. The Sports Gala will feature five games, with 105 students are taking part. The concluding ceremony will be organized on October 15.

