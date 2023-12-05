Inter class softball sports gala kicks off in Kotri

Softball event in Inter class sports gala kicked off in Ali Baba Government Boys Degree College Kotri

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Softball event in Inter class sports gala kicked off in Ali Baba Government Boys Degree College Kotri.

In the maiden match Combined degree class defeated the combined inter

class with 1-12 runs.

Secretary Softball Association Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi inaugurated the

event while former secretary Jamshoro Softball Association Professor

Jawed Iqbal Shaikh was honorary secretary on the occasion.

Before the opening match Chief Director Physical education,

Organizing Secretary Perwaiz Ahmed Shaikh and event Manager Director

Physical Education Muhammad Amin introduced teams with the guests.

The sports gala was formally inaugurated in Malak Sikandar Khan Sports

complex kotri by Principal Professor Dr. Fazal Karim siddiqui on other

day in which Professors of College former cricketer Abid Balouch and

others participated.

APP/nsm