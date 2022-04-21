UrduPoint.com

Inter-Club Basketball Tourney Reaches Final Four Stage

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Bulls Club, S.A Gardens Club, Reapers Club and United Kings Club advanced to the semifinals of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Ramadan Inter-Club Basketball Tournament after beating their respective opponents at F-6 Multipurpose Sports Centre Islamabad on late Wednesday

In total, six matches were decided on Wednesday, the 4th day of the event.

In the first match, Dementors Club outwitted Ball Magicians Club by 31-19 points, while United Kings outclassed Raptors White by 37-30 points in the second match after an exciting contest. Raptors' Ali was the standout performer as he scored 16 points in his team's victory.

In the third match, Reapers Club registered a narrow margin 31-30 win against Lycans Club.

Malik Shahab chipped in with nine points for Reapers, while Adam scored 10 points for Lycans.

In the fourth fixture, Generals Club overwhelmed Magicians Club by 32-11 points. Shumail Shigri contributed 12 points and remained top on the scoring sheet for the Generals. In the fifth match, Bulls Club outplayed Rawal Champ Club by 53-15 points in a one-sided match.

Similarly, S.A Gardens Club defeated Dementors Club by 34-22 points in the sixth match.

On the fifth day, semifinals and final will be played. Bulls Club will take on S.A Gardens Club in the first semifinal, while in the second semifinal Reapers Club will lock horns with United Kings. Winners of both the semifinals will clash in the final. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners and runners-up.

