Inter-Club Floodlit Basketball Tournament Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 18, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Inter-Club Floodlit Basketball Tournament kicks off

Inter-Club Floodlit Basketball Tournament kicked off on Monday with six matches taking place on the inaugural day at F-6 Multi-purpose Court, Ground

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Inter-Club Floodlit Basketball Tournament kicked off on Monday with six matches taking place on the inaugural day at F-6 Multi-purpose Court, Ground. United Kings outclassed Thunders by 70-40, Rawalpindi Champs beat Jaguars� by 33-30 after an exciting contest, SAG outshone Ball Magician� by 52-25 and Raptors Red edged passed Dynamites by 42-30.

Similarly, Bulls beat Timberwolves by 45-36 and Raptors White overwhelmed Bahria Wolves� by 37-33 in a seesaw battle.

The tournament is being played under the auspices of Federal Basketball Association in collaboration with Capital Development Authority Sixteen teams are taking part in the tournament, which have been divided into four groups.

The tournament will continue till April 21.

