Inter-club golf championship concludes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Second Inter-Club Golf Championship organized by Punjab Golf Association and Pakistan Golf Federation concluded here on Monday at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.

After two days of golfing encounter involving the five top golf clubs of Punjab, namely Rawalpindi Golf Club, Defence Raya Golf Club, Garrison Golf Club, Lahore Gymkhana and PAF Skyview Golf Club.

Playing format required that each club team comprise of two golf professionals, four amateur golfers, two junior golf professionals, two junior boys, two junior girls, two ladies and two senior amateurs. This team mix represented a unique, uncommon and unexampled combination and clubs had to undergo an exercise that required thinking and searching to come up with players of merit especially in the categories of junior girls and junior boys. Hard work on the part of the clubs yielded a lot of talent and the selected ones geared up to bring laurels for their parent clubs.

The first day of the championship belonged to Garrison Golf Club as their junior girls Suneya Osama and Dania Aziz, and ladies Zahida Durrani and Ghazala Yasmin, and also their senior amateurs, Tariq Mehmood and Col Rustam Ali Chatta accumulated a total of 12 points to give their parent club a generous and uplifting lead.

Their competitors from Lahore Gymkhana managed four points while four points went to PAF Skyview and five to Rawalpindi Golf Club. As per laid down format, the junior boys, junior girls, ladies and senior amateurs were required to play only one round and the team combination of professionals, amateurs and junior professionals were required to compete over two rounds and thereafter their victory points were to come into reckoning to decide the fate of the championship in the shape of the winner club and the runner up club.

Performance wise the final round belonged to Lahore Gymkhana as their professionals Shahid Javed Khan and Aadil Jehangir were a reflection of elegance and excellence and produced golfing scores that can be categorized as well crafted and magnificent and lofty.

Shahid Javed came up with a round of gross 70 and Aadil Jehangirs score was an incredible 66, six under par.

Lahore Gymkhanas amateurs also resonated champion like form and while Mohsen Zafar concluded the 18 holes with a score of gross 71, his playing mates Salman Jehangir and Ahmed Zafar Hayat gave a notable and profound impression of their playing abilities. All this effort proved in vain as the first days lead carved out by Garrison Golf Club was just too much to be neutralised and the junior professionals of Garrison Muhammed Saqib and Alishah Masih fetched the match winning two points to ensure victory for Garrison Golf Club giving them an unbeatable tally of 14 points. Lahore Gymkhana had to be content with the runner up position with a tally of 11 points.Rawalpindi Golf Club came third.

The Garrison Golf Club comprising golf professionals, Matloob Ahmed, golf amateurs Col Mohammad Shafi, Talha Shafqat, Ahmed Sultan Kayani, Ayaz Saleem, senior amateurs, Tariq Mehmood, Col Rustam Ali Chatta, ladies Zahida Durrani and Ghazala Yasmin, junior girls Suneyah Osama and Dania Aziz, and junior professionals M Saqib and Alishah Masih are the champion club of Punjab for the current year.

At the conclusion of PGA Inter Club Golf Competition, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia, Air Officer Commanding, Central Command handed over the champion team trophy to Garrison Golf Team and their Captain, Brig R Bajwa and Manager Col Zaeem ur Rehman, in a ceremony attended by Brig (retd) Shahid Wahab Rao of Punjab Golf Association, Air commodore Tariq, Project Director PAF Skyview Golf Club, players and their families at the PAF Skyview Golf Club. The champion team was also awarded a winners cheque of Rs 5000,000 by Punjab Golf Association.