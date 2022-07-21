UrduPoint.com

Inter-Club Hockey Championship Great Platform For Young Players: DG SBP

Muhammad Rameez Published July 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Mohammad Tariq Qureshi has hoped that several talented players will emerge from the First Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Inter-Club Hockey Championship.

He was speaking at the prize-distribution ceremony of the event at National Hockey Stadium, here on Thursday.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Asif Naz Khokhar and other officials were also present.

Tariq Qureshi said that the event was a good omen for future of hockey in the country.

"The First Chief of Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship is providing a suitable platform to young hockey players of the country to demonstrate their hidden talent in a competitive environment," he said.

The DG Sports Board Punjab also witnessed a thrilling match between Youth Club Quetta and Sindh Club Larkana. He awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 to player of Youth Club Quetta Abdul Nafay over his excellent performance in his team's 8-4 victory against Sindh Club Larkana.

