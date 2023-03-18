Inter-Club Kabaddi begins in village Surizai Payan Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Inter-Club Kabaddi Championship of the Peshawar District got underway here at village Soorizai Payan, a suburban village, situated 30-kilometer away from provincial capital Peshawar.

After an interesting competition in the match, the team of Qadeem Kali defeated Hiko Daman village by 37-35 in the opening match. Former International Kabaddi player and Secretary General KP Kabaddi Association Syed Sultan Shah Barri was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship.

Organizing Secretary Malang Jan, and a large number of spectators were also present.

Talking to APP, Syed Sultan Shah Barri said that steps have been taken for the promotion of Kabaddi in Peshawar. He said the association is making every effort for the promotion and development of traditional Game Kabaddi. He said the semi-finals and final would be organized on Monday wherein great enthusiasm was witnessed among players and the event attracted a large number of spectators.