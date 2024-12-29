Open Menu

Inter-Club National Hockey Championship From Jan 1

Muhammad Rameez Published December 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Inter-Club National Hockey Championship will start at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur from January 1, 2025.

District Hockey Association Bahawalpur Secretary Taimur Sameen Khan told the media here that the championship would continue till January 4, 2025. “Hockey teams from different parts of the country will be participating in the championship,” he added.

Khan said Olympians Rashid Mahmood, Umar Bhutta, Mirza Mansoor, Rana Muhammad Arshad and he himself had been selected as members of the tournament committee.

He added that the tournament committee had been assigned task to make arrangements for holding the Inter-Club National Hockey Championship.

He said that Olympian Rana Mojahid Ali, President Punjab Hockey Association, Olympian Asif Bajwa, Secretary Punjab Hockey Association, and International hockey player Mian Zahid Iqbal had been assigned the task to monitor and supervise the championship in Bahawalpur.

