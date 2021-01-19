UrduPoint.com
Inter Club One Day Cricket Tournament, Royal Peshawar Club Success

Tue 19th January 2021

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Royal Peshawar cricket Club defeated Country Club by six wickets in the Peshawar District Inter-Club One Day Cricket Tournament here on Tuesday.

In the ongoing tournament at Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Country Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat first.

Zahoor scored 27, Tariq 21 and Adnan 17 runs for Country Club. While for Royal Club, Tariq Khan got three wickets, Dost Mohammad and Asad Ali got two wickets each.

In reply, Royal Peshawar Cricket Club achieved the target at a loss of four players. Mohammad Dawood played his best game and scored 51 runs and among the other players who remained unbeaten, Salman scored 35 and Atif scored 14 runs. The Royal Club won the match by six wickets.

More Stories From Sports

