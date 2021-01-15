UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter-Club Tug Of War In Lower Dir Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Inter-Club Tug of War in Lower Dir begins

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) ::The thrilling battle of the Inter-Club of Tug of War under the aegis of Distrit Sports Officer and District Administration Dir Lower got under way amidst good fun.

As per the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, the District Sports Officer Dir Lower initiated different sporting competitions including Tug of War wherein clubs from across the districts are taking part here at Government High school Mian Banda.

District Sports Officer Bakht Shah Zeb was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship. Muhammad Ibrar Ahmad (ADSO Lower Dir), Malik Zia-ul-Haq and Miraj also graced the inauguration ceremony. A large number of players and spectators thronged to the playground and enjoyed the event.

Bakht Shah Zeb Khan expressed the hope that the said championship would nourish the sporting skills of the players of Lower Dir. Ibrar Ahmad on this occasion highlighted the aim and objective of holding various sports competitions as per the directive of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak.

He assured that such events would be held with consistency throughout the nook and corners of Lower Dir.

Zia ul Haq and Miraj ul Haq appreciated the hard work of the sports department Lower Dir. The players and the spectators thanked the Sports department for arranging such a good event for their entertainment.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Dir Zia-ul-Haq Event From Government

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

2 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

35 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

4 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

4 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,715 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.