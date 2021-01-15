Inter-Club Tug of War in Lower Dir begins

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) ::The thrilling battle of the Inter-Club of Tug of War under the aegis of Distrit Sports Officer and District Administration Dir Lower got under way amidst good fun.

As per the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, the District Sports Officer Dir Lower initiated different sporting competitions including Tug of War wherein clubs from across the districts are taking part here at Government High school Mian Banda.

District Sports Officer Bakht Shah Zeb was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship. Muhammad Ibrar Ahmad (ADSO Lower Dir), Malik Zia-ul-Haq and Miraj also graced the inauguration ceremony. A large number of players and spectators thronged to the playground and enjoyed the event.

Bakht Shah Zeb Khan expressed the hope that the said championship would nourish the sporting skills of the players of Lower Dir. Ibrar Ahmad on this occasion highlighted the aim and objective of holding various sports competitions as per the directive of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak.

He assured that such events would be held with consistency throughout the nook and corners of Lower Dir.

Zia ul Haq and Miraj ul Haq appreciated the hard work of the sports department Lower Dir. The players and the spectators thanked the Sports department for arranging such a good event for their entertainment.