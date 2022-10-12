Inter-College Girls Cricket begins, FCW upset City Gulbahar by 5 wickets

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Frontier College for Women Peshawar upset City Gulbahar Girls College in the opening match of the Inter-College Girls cricket Championship which got underway here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Ground on Wednesday.

Deputy Director sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University and former national athlete Mariyyah Samin Jan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship in which a total of 16 teams are taking part.

City GulBahar Girls College won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 80 runs in the allotted 20 over match. Bakhtawar, the opening was the top contributor along with middle order batter Malika. Bakhtawar scored 27 runs with five boundaries, Malaika made another cracking 22 runs with five boundaries and Zohra smashed a cracking 17 runs including two towering sixes, none of the other batter could cross the double figures.

Hina, Nadia, Mahnoor, Maria and Kalsoom took two wickets each.

In reply, Hina was the top scorer with her elegant knock of 37 runs including two sixes and five boundaries, Mahmood Aftab made 18 runs and Mahnoor Khan smashed 23 runs not out with two boundaries and one six. Thus Frontier College for Women chased the target for the loss of five wickets in 17.4 overs. The Girls colleges comprising Charsadda No. 1, No. 2, Matra College, Tangi College, Yaka Khund College Mohmand, Hayatabad Girls College, Zaryab College, Umarzai College, Bacha Khan College, Nahaqi, Gulshan Rehman Girls College, City Gulbahar, Frontier College, Jamrud Girls College, Tajo Bibi Girls College, Hayatabad No. 2 Girls College.

City Gulbahar is organizing the Girls Inter-College Cricket Championship. Director Sports Najma Qazi said that they are holding the Championship in which all the girls colleges are taking part.