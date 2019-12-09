UrduPoint.com
Inter-College Girls Netball Championship Underway

Mon 09th December 2019

Inter-College girls Netball championship underway

Inter-College girls netball championship was underway here on Monday with the participation of four teams

Inter-College girls netball championship was underway here on Monday with the participation of four teams.

The teams participating in the tournament include- Multan Women University, Burewala Girls Degree College, Khanewal Girls Degree College and Vehari Girls Degree College.

According to organizers,the first match was played at board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) ground between Burewala Girls Degree College and Khanewal Girls Degree College in which Burewala team defeated by 6-4 points.

Multan Women University team defeated Vehari Degree College in the second match by 8-4 points,while the third match was played between Burewala Girls Degree College and Vehari Girls Degree College in which Burewala defeated Vehari by 6-4 points.

