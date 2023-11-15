Inter-College Girls Tchoukball Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Inter-College Girls Tchoukball Championship, under the aegis of the Higher education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, commenced at City Girls College Gulbahar on Wednesday.

Professor Tahira Dar, the Principal of City Girls College Gulbahar, was the chief guest and formally inaugurated the Championship. Four college teams are participating in the event. The Organizing Secretary, Miss Najma Qazi, Deputy Director of sports at the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Hussain, Chief Referee of KP Tchoukball Association, Jalal Khan, along with Miss Afsheen of Girls College Bacha Khan, Miss Saeeda Khan of Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi, and Miss Sadaf of Frontier College for Women, as well as players and officials, were present.

In the first match, Govt Girls Degree College Bacha Khan secured a thrilling victory against the strong team and host, City Girls College Gulbahar, with a close margin of 50-49. The matches began at a fast pace, with both teams raiding each other's territories, showcasing fine moves and shooting at each other's goal-posts.

In the first quarter, Bacha Khan led by 9-8, and in the second quarter, City Gulbahar took the lead with a margin of 14-15.

It was in the third and last quarters that Bacha Khan regained the lead, reaching 22-19. However, City Gulbahar managed to level the tally at 24-24. After seven minutes of extra time, the teams were still tied at 32-32, and an additional 7-minute period was given. Bacha Khan ultimately won the match by 50-49. Sadia, Umbareen, Javeria, and Hina were the top shooters for Bacha Khan Girls College, while for City Gulbahar, Sana was the perfect shooter, supported by Maria, Shabeena, and Ruqaya Khan.

In the second match, Frontier College for Women achieved victory against Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi in another thrilling encounter, with a score of 44-41. Both Frontier College for Women and the players of Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi performed well, giving each other a tough competition.

The final match will be contested between Govt Girls Degree College Bacha Khan and Frontier College for Women on Thursday. Speaking to APP, Organizing Secretary Miss Najma Qazi mentioned that following the final, a Netball event would be organized at Frontier College for Women, with eight different colleges participating.