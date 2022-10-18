Inter-College Girls Volleyball Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Girls Inter-College Volleyball Championship Tuesday started in Government Girls College Bacha Khan Peshawar wherein a total of 13 teams of the Peshawar Zone are taking part.

Principal Government Girls College Bacha Khan Professor Dura-e-Shawar along with President Sports Committee Prof. Nihayat, Principal Government Girls College Zaryab, Director Sports Raham Bibi, Director Sports Higher education Department Higher Education Department Arshad Hussain, Organizing Secretary Afsheen and other personalities were present.

On the first day of the Championship, Government Girls College Hayatabad No.1, Government Girls College Charsadda No. 1, Government Girls College Tangi, Government Girls College Yaka Ghund secured victories against their respective rivals.

In the first match, Government Girls College Hayatabad No. 1 defeated Govt Girls College Hayatabad No. 2 by 3-0. The score was 25-22, 25-20 and 25-19. In the second match of the Championship, Government Girls College Charsadda No. 1 recorded victory against Girls College Tajo Bibi Charsadda by 3-1, the score was 25-17, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-20. In the third match, Government Girls College Tangi defeated Government Girls Chaghar Mati by 3-0, the score was 25-22, 25-20 and 25-21. Yaka Ghund Girls College Mohmand District defeated Govt Girls College Dabgari in a thrilling match by 29-27, 21-25, 27-25 and 25-22.

Both the teams have a lot of cheering supporters wherein a large number of the students enjoyed the match.

The players of Yaka Ghund and Dabgari Girls Colleges gave each other a tough and played well that is why they stretched to 29-27, 27-25 and 25-22. On this occasion, Arshad Hussain said that according to the instructions of the Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Inter-College Boys and Inter-College Girls competitions have been started in eight different zones all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said earlier, Director Sports City Girls College organized the Inter-College Girls cricket Championship in which Frontier College for Women recorded victory in the final against Bacha Khan Girls College in which a total of 16 colleges participated.

He said the Games are being played on different venues. He said that earlier only two or three colleges used to participate in various events, but now their number of colleges has increased to 16 and each college has been directed to ensure their participation in all sports competitions mandatory, otherwise departmental action will be taken against them.

Dur-e-Shawar said that sports are very important for our youth because a healthy society can be established only from a healthy youth. She said that all possible facilities to the students would be provided so that they can represent Pakistan at national and international levels.