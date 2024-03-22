Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 To Begin Tonight
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2024 | 02:59 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) The inaugural Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 is set to kick off tonight in Lahore, followed by the Islamabad and Karachi legs to begin on 23 March. The matches in the Lahore leg of the tournament have been shifted to Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from LCCA.
The opening ceremony will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi will grace the occasion. The Chairman will unveil the trophy and address the ceremony.
The 21 matches in the Lahore leg will be broadcast LIVE on ptv sports to provide an exposure of competitive cricket to the players. The ball-by-ball live scorecards of the whole tournament will be available on CricHQ.
The participating teams will use the home and away dressing rooms of the Gaddafi stadium, which is also the headquarters of Pakistan Cricket board, while the wickets for the tournament will be curated by the stadium’s dedicated ground staff.
The PCB has also allowed free entry for the spectators to watch the games and the Fazal Mahmood enclosure will be opened an hour before the start of the game.
The Islamabad leg of the tournament will take place at Miusam Cricket Ground from 23 March onwards while the matches in Karachi will take place at Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad and IBA Karachi University Ground.
Sri Lanka 217-5 against Bangladesh as de Silva leads fightback51 minutes ago
Women's basketball icon Clark faces her last March Madness3 hours ago
North Korea v Japan World Cup qualifier to take place at neutral venue4 hours ago
Nishikori defeated in comeback game, Wozniacki out in Miami6 hours ago
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic15 hours ago
Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw15 hours ago
Germany football teams to swap Adidas for Nike kit from 202716 hours ago
Dodgers fire Ohtani's long-time interpreter after theft allegation17 hours ago
North Korea says can't host World Cup qualifier: Japan football chief18 hours ago
Japan tame 'sorry' North Korea as Son goal in vain in World Cup qualifiers18 hours ago