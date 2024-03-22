Open Menu

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 To Begin Tonight

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2024 | 02:59 PM

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

The opening ceremony will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi will grace the occasion.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) The inaugural Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 is set to kick off tonight in Lahore, followed by the Islamabad and Karachi legs to begin on 23 March. The matches in the Lahore leg of the tournament have been shifted to Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from LCCA.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi will grace the occasion. The Chairman will unveil the trophy and address the ceremony.

The 21 matches in the Lahore leg will be broadcast LIVE on ptv sports to provide an exposure of competitive cricket to the players. The ball-by-ball live scorecards of the whole tournament will be available on CricHQ.

The participating teams will use the home and away dressing rooms of the Gaddafi stadium, which is also the headquarters of Pakistan Cricket board, while the wickets for the tournament will be curated by the stadium’s dedicated ground staff.

The PCB has also allowed free entry for the spectators to watch the games and the Fazal Mahmood enclosure will be opened an hour before the start of the game.

The Islamabad leg of the tournament will take place at Miusam Cricket Ground from 23 March onwards while the matches in Karachi will take place at Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad and IBA Karachi University Ground.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Islamabad T20 PCB March Karachi University From Institute Of Business Administration PTV Sports Ramadan

Recent Stories

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

30 minutes ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

58 minutes ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

3 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

15 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

15 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

15 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

15 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports