Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

(@Abdulla99267510)

The opening ceremony will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi will grace the occasion.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) The inaugural Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 is set to kick off tonight in Lahore, followed by the Islamabad and Karachi legs to begin on 23 March. The matches in the Lahore leg of the tournament have been shifted to Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from LCCA.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi will grace the occasion. The Chairman will unveil the trophy and address the ceremony.

The 21 matches in the Lahore leg will be broadcast LIVE on ptv sports to provide an exposure of competitive cricket to the players. The ball-by-ball live scorecards of the whole tournament will be available on CricHQ.

The participating teams will use the home and away dressing rooms of the Gaddafi stadium, which is also the headquarters of Pakistan Cricket board, while the wickets for the tournament will be curated by the stadium’s dedicated ground staff.

The PCB has also allowed free entry for the spectators to watch the games and the Fazal Mahmood enclosure will be opened an hour before the start of the game.

The Islamabad leg of the tournament will take place at Miusam Cricket Ground from 23 March onwards while the matches in Karachi will take place at Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad and IBA Karachi University Ground.