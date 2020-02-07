UrduPoint.com
Inter-collegiate Cricket Championship-2020 Held

Fri 07th February 2020

Inter-collegiate Cricket Championship-2020 held

Inter-collegiate Cricket Championship-2020 in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at Govt College University Faisalabad here Friday under the aegis of sports department of the college

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) -:Inter-collegiate cricket Championship-2020 in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at Govt College University Faisalabad here Friday under the aegis of sports department of the college.

Vice chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal was chief guest.

Teams of different colleges from other cities participated in the event.

Government Post Graduate College, Chiniot lifted the title by defeating Shibli College Faisalabad.

Government Post Graduate College, Samanabad secured third position.

Addressing on the occasion, the VC said, "We express complete solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren".

He said the objective of holding sports event was to express solidarity with Kshmiri people.

Director Sports Muhammad Rafique Wahla, Dean Dr Nasir Amin, Dr Hadayat Rasool, faculty and students were present in the ground.

