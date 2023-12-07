Inter-Collegiate girls handball championship concludes, Burewala college declared champion

Government Graduate Girls College Burewala won the Inter-Collegiate handball championship, organized by education board Multan, here Thursday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Government Graduate Girls College Burewala won the Inter-Collegiate handball championship, organized by education board Multan, here Thursday.

Burewala girls college was the only team that won its all three matches in succession and claimed the championship title while Punjab college claimed the runner-up trophy with two wins and one loss.

Rifah girls college Khanewal stood third. Star girls college that made its maiden appearance in the competition could not win any match but they gave tough time to rivals.

International athlete and sports officer Mepco Razia Sultana, sports incharge Multan board Malik Nisar, members of official panel inicluding Naeemullah Khan, Nadeem Bhutta, Qaisar Javed and Muhammad Qaisar witnessed the matches among others.