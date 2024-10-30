Inter-collegiate Girls Table Tennis Tournament Held
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Under the auspices of the board of education Sargodha, inter-collegiate girls table tennis
tournament was held here on Wednesday.
The tournament was organized at Government Graduate College for Girls Chandni Chowk ground.
Eight teams, including Government Graduate College for Girls Chandni Chowk, Government Girls College
Farooq Colony, Superior Girls College Sargodha, City Standard Girls College 46 SB, Reader Girls College Sargodha, Superior Girls College Shahpur ,Iqrar Girls College Sargodha and Superior Girls College Sillanwali participated in the competition.
The Superior Group of Colleges for Girls secured the first position, Government Graduate College for Girls Chandni Chowk clinched the second position and the Government Girls College Farooq Colony College table tennis team got third position in the tournament.
Director Sports of Education Board Sargodha Roshan Zameer said that the Board of Education was providing all possible facilities for the promotion of sports.
Later on, Director Roshan Zameer and Principal Government Graduate College for Girls Chandni
Chowk Dr Safana Shaheen gave trophies and certificates to players.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Sports
-
CNS Amateur Golf Cup 2024 opening ceremony held2 minutes ago
-
Noman, Saud progress in ICC Test Rankings32 minutes ago
-
England's Slade to start against All Blacks18 hours ago
-
Suns scorch Lakers, Celtics stay perfect18 hours ago
-
Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwondo Championship19 hours ago
-
Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship19 hours ago
-
PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day20 hours ago
-
Rising School, FGPS Mangala qualify for Volleyball Championship final20 hours ago
-
Rayyan claims silver at Doha Qatar Int'l Junior Squash C'ship22 hours ago
-
Indus University wins PCB HEC intervarsity cricket tournament20 hours ago
-
World No.1 Sinner out of Paris Masters with 'virus'22 hours ago
-
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent1 day ago