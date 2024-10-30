Open Menu

Inter-collegiate Girls Table Tennis Tournament Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Inter-collegiate girls table tennis tournament held

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Under the auspices of the board of education Sargodha, inter-collegiate girls table tennis

tournament was held here on Wednesday.

The tournament was organized at Government Graduate College for Girls Chandni Chowk ground.

Eight teams, including Government Graduate College for Girls Chandni Chowk, Government Girls College

Farooq Colony, Superior Girls College Sargodha, City Standard Girls College 46 SB, Reader Girls College Sargodha, Superior Girls College Shahpur ,Iqrar Girls College Sargodha and Superior Girls College Sillanwali participated in the competition.

The Superior Group of Colleges for Girls secured the first position, Government Graduate College for Girls Chandni Chowk clinched the second position and the Government Girls College Farooq Colony College table tennis team got third position in the tournament.

Director Sports of Education Board Sargodha Roshan Zameer said that the Board of Education was providing all possible facilities for the promotion of sports.

Later on, Director Roshan Zameer and Principal Government Graduate College for Girls Chandni

Chowk Dr Safana Shaheen gave trophies and certificates to players.

