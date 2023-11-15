Inter-Collegiate sports begin in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The second higher education Inter-Collegiate sports competitions began at Khanewal today (Wednesday) securing participation from seventeen boys and girls degree colleges.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu opened the sports competitions at Shabbir Stadium in a ceremony attended by officials and a large number of athletes from colleges.

The teams and individuals who would emerge successful would qualify to join divisional and onward to provincial level competitions, DC said.

