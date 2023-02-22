Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship begins under the banner of SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :After the completion of district level sports events, the Divisional Level Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship 2023 rolled into action under the banner of Sports board Punjab (SBP) and Higher education Department (HED) Punjab on Wednesday.

The Divisional Level Inter-Collegiate Sports competitions are being organised across the province.

These events will remain continue till February 26.

On the first day, Islamia College Railway Road hosted the Inter-Division Kabaddi event of Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship 2023 on Wednesday. Sangla Hill Graduate College defeated Islamia College Civil Lines by a narrow margin of 58-56 in the first semi-final of Kabaddi event of Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship.

Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour on this occasion. They also witnessed the thrilling semifinal and appreciated the game of both the teams.

Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi also planted saplings on this occasion.

Additional Secretary Sports Punjab Mehboob Ahmed, DPI Colleges Punjab Dr Ashiq Hussain, Principal Islamia College Railway Road Dr Abad Nabeel, Principal Islamia College Civil Lines Dr Akhtar Sindhu, Deputy Director Higher Education Department Punjab Waqas Akbar, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Khanzada, Prof Safdar Ali, District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah and a large number of professors and thousands of students were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that Divisional Level Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship is being organized quite successfully.

"This kind of sports events play a key role in tracing highly talented male and female athletes of different games," he added.

He praised the impressive role of Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi for the organisation of Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship events. "Sports Board Punjab is providing all kinds of facilities for the holding of this important event," he asserted.

Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood further said that the top performers of Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship can take training from Sports Board Punjab's various sports academies.

He said that the winning team of Kabaddi event of Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship will be awarded Rs 150,000, the runner up team will get Rs 130,000 while the third position team will be given Rs 110,000 followed by a cash prize of Rs 50,000 which will be given to fourth position holder team.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion said that Sports Board Punjab is working diligently for the promotion of sports across the province. "We are providing all facilities for the growth and revival of sports culture in educational institutions," he stated.

He further said that Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship is a nice opportunity for all potential male and female athletes of the province to demonstrate their talent in their respective games. "We are focusing on involving a maximum number of schools and colleges in healthy sports activities".

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that Punjab's schools, colleges and other educational institutionsare a perfect nursery of emerging players. "We are quite determined to find several potential athletesfrom our schools and colleges through events like Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship".