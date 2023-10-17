Open Menu

Inter-collegiate Table Tennis Girls Championship On 18th

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 17, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Inter-collegiate table tennis girls championship on 18th

The Inter-collegiate table tennis girls championship 2023-24 will be held on October 18

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Inter-collegiate table tennis girls championship 2023-24 will be held on October 18.

Teams of Punjab College for Women, Divisional Model College, Government Post Graduate Islamia College for Women, Eidgah road, Divisional Public school and College, Government Post Graduate College for Women Karkhana Bazar, Government Graduate College for Women Samanabad, Government Graduate College for Women Satellite Town, Jhang Saddar, Chenab College Jhang and Lasal College will participated in the event.

