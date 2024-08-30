Inter-collegiate tournaments 2024 to be started in Sept

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad, Sindh on Friday has announced the inter-collegiate tournaments for the academic year 2024-25, scheduled to take place in September

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad, Sindh on Friday has announced the inter-collegiate tournaments for the academic year 2024-25, scheduled to take place in September.

In this context BISE sports section written a letter to Administration of colleges and Higher secondary schools in its jurisdictions.

Students from districts including Dadu, Badin, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tandu Muhammad Khan, TandoAllahyar, Thatta, and Sujawal are invited to participate in the tournaments.

Thirteen sports disciplines, including bodybuilding, cricket, cross-country, cycling, football, hockey, and table tennis, will be featured in the events. Students can select their preferred games through their respective schools and colleges by September 10, 2024.

The Education Board has set an age limit of 20 years for participating students and an entry fee of Rs100. The tournaments aim to promote sports and physical activities among students, and colleges are encouraged to participate fully.