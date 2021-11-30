Inter-collegiate women hockey tournament begins

The Inter-collegiate women hockey tournament Sargodha division started on Tuesday in which three teams from Government Degree Girls College Chandni Chowk, Superior Girls College Sargodha and Superior Girls College Joharabad participated

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Director Sports Sargodha board Mazhar Hussain said that playgrounds were the hallmark of a healthy society and promotion of sports was essential.

He said that girls should also participate in sports besides extracurricular activities.

He appreciated the efforts of players, coaches, college administration and hoped that more colleges would participate in such tournaments in future.

Tehsil Sports Officer Muhammad Shehryar and Chaudhry Fayyaz Ahmed were also present.