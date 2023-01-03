Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) said on Tuesday that Inter-departmental National Basketball Championship will commence on January 25 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) said on Tuesday that Inter-departmental National Basketball Championship will commence on January 25 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad.

Organizing secretary of the championship and the Associate Secretary of PBBF, Ouj-e-Zahoor, in a statement said that all the arrangements had been completed to hold the five-day championship in a befitting manner.

He said the event would be held under the supervision of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA).� The teams had been divided into two groups: Defending champions Pakistan Army, Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), Pakistan Railways, and Pakistan Navy have been placed in Group A, while Pakistan Air Force, WAPDA, and Police would be in Group B.

Ouj-e-Zahoor said that the inaugural match of the championship will be played between Pakistan Army and Navy.

The semi-finals of the championship will be played on January 28, while the final will be held on January 29, he added.

Schedule: January 25 (Day-1): Army vs Navy; POF vs Railways; Wapda vs Police January 26 (Day-2): Army vs Railway; PAF vs Police; POF vs Navy.

January 27 (Day-3): Army vs POF; PAF vs Wapda; Railway vs Navy.

January 28 (Day-4): Semi-finalsJanuary 29 (Day-5): Final