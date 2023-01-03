UrduPoint.com

Inter-departmental National Basketball C'ship From January 25

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 03, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Inter-departmental National Basketball C'ship from January 25

Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) said on Tuesday that Inter-departmental National Basketball Championship will commence on January 25 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) said on Tuesday that Inter-departmental National Basketball Championship will commence on January 25 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad.

Organizing secretary of the championship and the Associate Secretary of PBBF, Ouj-e-Zahoor, in a statement said that all the arrangements had been completed to hold the five-day championship in a befitting manner.

He said the event would be held under the supervision of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA).� The teams had been divided into two groups: Defending champions Pakistan Army, Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), Pakistan Railways, and Pakistan Navy have been placed in Group A, while Pakistan Air Force, WAPDA, and Police would be in Group B.

Ouj-e-Zahoor said that the inaugural match of the championship will be played between Pakistan Army and Navy.

The semi-finals of the championship will be played on January 28, while the final will be held on January 29, he added.

Schedule: January 25 (Day-1): Army vs Navy; POF vs Railways; Wapda vs Police January 26 (Day-2): Army vs Railway; PAF vs Police; POF vs Navy.

January 27 (Day-3): Army vs POF; PAF vs Wapda; Railway vs Navy.

January 28 (Day-4): Semi-finalsJanuary 29 (Day-5): Final

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army Pakistan Navy Police Sports WAPDA January Event All

Recent Stories

Rangers, police arrest two street criminals from O ..

Rangers, police arrest two street criminals from Orangi Town

16 seconds ago
 National Highway Authority (NHA) officials organiz ..

National Highway Authority (NHA) officials organize farewell for retiring Dy Dir ..

17 seconds ago
 EU Welcomes Deescalation in Northern Kosovo, Warns ..

EU Welcomes Deescalation in Northern Kosovo, Warns of Escalation Steps - Spokesp ..

19 seconds ago
 Open court held in Faisalabad

Open court held in Faisalabad

20 seconds ago
 Gold Surges to 6-Month High of Over $1,850 Per Tro ..

Gold Surges to 6-Month High of Over $1,850 Per Troy Ounce on Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 VC SU visits campus, inspects playing grounds

VC SU visits campus, inspects playing grounds

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.