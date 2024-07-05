Open Menu

Inter Departmental National  Kabaddi C'ship From July 12

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Inter Departmental National  Kabaddi C'ship from July 12

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Inter Departmental National (Asian Style) Kabaddi Championship 2024  will roll into action from July 22, at Liaquat Gymnasium Islamabad.

Secretary General Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Muhammad Sarwar Rana said on Tuesday that seven teams of various department's will take part in the championship including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan  Air Force, Pakistan Wapda, Higher education Commission, Pakistan Railways and Pakistan Police.

The managers' meeting  will  be  held on July 11. The final match  will  be  played on July 14.

Sarwar Rana said that the players, who would perform well in the championship would be included in the national team. The selected players will participate in the Asian Indoor Games to be played in Thailand in November this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army Pakistan Navy Police Thailand Kabaddi July November HEC From Asia

Recent Stories

vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

2 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

2 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

7 hours ago
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

16 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

16 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

16 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

16 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports