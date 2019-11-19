Inter-Departmental T-20 cricket championship kicks off in Mehran University Jamshoro

The Department of industrial Engineering registered a massive victory of 93 runs against Department of Architecture in the first match of Inter-Departments T-20 cricket championship of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro on Tuesda

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):The Department of industrial Engineering registered a massive victory of 93 runs against Department of Architecture in the first match of Inter-Departments T-20 cricket championship of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro on Tuesday.

According to organizers, the Department of Industrial Engineering set target of 165 for seven with the help of Shahram Furqan 48, Waleed 37 and Mujtaba 33 runs. In response, the department of Architecture bundled out at 93. Shahram Furqan was declared man of match who scored 48 runs of 12 balls.

A total of 18 departments are participating in this championship which is being organized by the Directorate of Sports Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro at PCB Ground Jamshoro. The Pro-Vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali was the chief guest at the inaugural match.