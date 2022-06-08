UrduPoint.com

Inter-dist Under-17 Table Tennis Championship Starts From Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan division Inter-district under-17 boys and girls table tennis championship will be started from tomorrow (Thursday).

According to Divisional sports Officer, Rana Nadeem Anjum, the championship would be held at Sports Gymnasium Sports Complex, Multan.

He further said that the under-17 girls and boys from all the four districts including Khanewal, Vehari, Multan and Lodhran will participate in this championship which will have an interesting game between them.

The Under-17 best boys and girls teams will be formed at the end of the championship. They will represent Multan Division in the Inter-Divisional Table Tennis Championship to be held at the Kohsar Festival in Murree from June 12 to 16, he concluded.

