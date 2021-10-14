UrduPoint.com

Inter-district Boys, Girls Athletics Championship Played

Inter-district boys and girls athletics championship was played at Tartan track, Ferdous Colony here on Thursday

Inter-district boys and girls athletics championship was played at Tartan track, Ferdous Colony here on Thursday.

The teams from all the four districts of Faisalabad division took part in the event.

The competition of boys and girls 100 meter race, 200 meter race, 400 meter race, 800 meter race, 1500 meter race, 5000 meter boys race, Hurdles 100 meter girls race, 110 meter hurdles boys, 400*4 meter relay race, hammer throw, disk throw, shot put, Javelin throw, long jump, triple jump, and high jump were held.

The Faisalabad district got the first positions in boys and girls competitions and district Jhang stood second in both categories.

Divisional sports Officer Rana Hamad distributed prizes among winners.

