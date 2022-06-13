Inter-District Football Tournament from June 17

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The 2nd South Punjab Inter-District Football Tournament will start at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur from June 17.

According to a press release issued here, all arrangements have been finalized to organize the 2nd South Punjab Inter-District Football Tournament in Bahawalpur.

In this connection a football training camp was held at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur. Umair Khalid is playing his role as Camp Commandant, Majid Khan as Goal Keeper Coach and Muhammad Asghar as Assistant Coach. Different teams will participate in the football tournament.