Inter district Hockey League commences from Oct 12

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Inter-district competitions of the Schools Hockey League organized by school education Department, South Punjab aimed at reviving sports tradition in educational institutions, discipline among students, promote sportsmanship and healthy activities will commence from October 12.

According to official sources, the league will be played in two phases in Multan, Muzaffargarh and Bahawlpurand first phase will begin from tomorrow adding that the second will be knocked out stage.

The teams have been divided into three pools which will face one another in Multan, Muzaffargarh and Bahawlpur, they concluded.

