Inter district Hockey League to begin from Oct 30

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Inter-district competitions of Schools Hockey League organized by school education Department, South Punjab aimed at reviving sports tradition in educational institutions, discipline among students, promote sportsmanship and healthy activities.

The league will commence from October 30.

A total of 1,096 matches were played between 371 teams of girls 'and boys' schools in 11 districts, while 431 grounds were restored in educational institutions for this purpose so far.

According to details, School Hockey League was organized from September 12 under the auspices of School Education Department South Punjab.

The league has now reached the inter-district level followed by inter-schools and inter-tehsils.

Hockey teams from 324 boys 'and 47 girls' schools in 11 districts of South Punjab took part in it, while 431 long-uninhabited grounds in the schools were restored for sporting activities.

After the inter-tehsil competitions of the Schools Hockey League, trials camps were organized at the district level under the supervision of District Sports Officers, District Officers of the Education Department and Physical Education Teachers and the process of selection of Hockey League teams for the inter-district was completed.

Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, Deputy Secretary, Education , said that the official logos of the hockey teams of all the districts would be unveiled tomorrow at the grand opening ceremony of the inter-district competitions of the School Hockey League. The page will also be shown live on fb/ SchoolsHockeyLeagueSouthPunjab so that all the students of South Punjab can see and like their respective teams.

Sharing details, he stated that on November 8, these teams will enter the "School Olympics" and use their best skills while the winning team would play at the divisional level and the winner team will be sent to Islamabad to participate in the sports gala.