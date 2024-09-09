Open Menu

Inter-District Ju-Jitsu Championship End, Peshawar Bag First Position

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Inter-District Ju-Jitsu Championship end, Peshawar bag first position

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Ju-Jitsu Championship was held in Mardan, in which different districts from across the province participated with Peshawar bagged first position, followed by Khyber District here on Monday where players competed in U14 and U18 Juniors categories.

Peshawar took the first position in the province by taking 4 gold and 2 silver, and Khyber district took the second position by taking 4 gold and one silver, and the third position Karak team took one gold medal respectively.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Ms. Shagufta was the chief guest on this occasion.

She was accompanied by DSO Mardan Saeed Akhtar, KP Ju-Jitsu President Tahsinullah Khan, Organizing Secretary Muhammad Kamran and many important personalities were present.

In Junior U18 Junior competitions through which the best players will represent the country in international competitions, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ju-Jitsu Association Tehsin Ullah Khan said in his speech. He also appreciated the organizing committee for holding the Championship.

In her speech, the chief guest expressed her thoughts and encouraged all the upcoming players and announced to organize a big Ju-Jitsu event in Mardan very soon.

