UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter-district Karate Championship Held At Crescent Sports Complex

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:06 PM

Inter-district karate championship held at Crescent Sports Complex

The Inter-district karate championship was held at Crescent Sports Complex here on Tuesday under the aegis of the District Sports Department

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) ):The Inter-district karate championship was held at Crescent sports Complex here on Tuesday under the aegis of the District Sports Department.

Over 300 players in different categories participated in the championship.

Punjab Chief Minister's Special Adviser on Sports Malik Umar Farooq was the chief guest while Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, District Officer Sports Rana Hamad Iqbal and others were present.

The Karate academy Faisalabad secured the first position with 145 points, National Youth Karate Academy second position with 90 points and The Master Karate Club remain third with 85 points.

Medals and trophies were also distributed among winners.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Sports

Recent Stories

Central Jail Haripur administration organizes voll ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Bar Council dismisses reported threats to ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

1 hour ago

IOC Executive Board Committed to Successful Summer ..

5 minutes ago

State land retrieved in anti-encroachment operatio ..

6 minutes ago

Hand sanitiser sales rocket 255% in Britain: data

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.