Inter-district karate championship held at Crescent Sports Complex

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) ):The Inter-district karate championship was held at Crescent sports Complex here on Tuesday under the aegis of the District Sports Department.

Over 300 players in different categories participated in the championship.

Punjab Chief Minister's Special Adviser on Sports Malik Umar Farooq was the chief guest while Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, District Officer Sports Rana Hamad Iqbal and others were present.

The Karate academy Faisalabad secured the first position with 145 points, National Youth Karate Academy second position with 90 points and The Master Karate Club remain third with 85 points.

Medals and trophies were also distributed among winners.