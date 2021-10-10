ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The 2nd Gujranwala Division Inter-District Mas-Wrestling Championship would be held from October 24 at the Wapda Town, Gujranwala.

According to Majid Fareed, Secretary Gujranwala association, the event would be organized by Gujranwala Divisional Mas-Wrestling Association, which has invited nine male and five female players for the event from each of its districts.

Men's competitions would be conducted in 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 90kg, 105kg, 125kg, +125kg weight categories while female weight classes for competition are 55kg, 65kg, 75kg, 85kg, +85kg.

The winners of the competitions would be given medals and certificates while certificates will also be given to the officials attending the coaching course to be held during the championship.

