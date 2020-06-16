Inter-District Super Six Makha held in Swabi amidst great enthusiasm

President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Makha Organization Amjad Hussain Yousafzai Tuesday said that holding of the Inter-District Super Six Tournament was the result of the efforts of the Yousufzai Front to take the traditional, cultural and historical sport of Pakhtuns Makha (archery) on the path of development

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) : President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Makha Organization Amjad Hussain Yousafzai Tuesday said that holding of the Inter-District Super Six Tournament was the result of the efforts of the Yousufzai Front to take the traditional, cultural and historical sport of Pakhtuns Makha (archery) on the path of development.

This he said while talking to APP, Amjad Hussain Yousafzai eulogized the way archer turned up for this Super-Six Tournament and certainly the people who extended support in the organization and fielding their respective teams was a commendable. He said actually the Inter-District Super Six Face Tournament organized in memory of the late Diyar Khan at Shamozai Bangashabad.

A total of 14 teams participated, Amjad Hussain Yousafzai, Provincial President of Makha Organization informed.

He said that Nasir Bangash formally inaugurated the tournament by cutting the ribbon.

"Archery is an ancient, cultural and historical sport of Pakhtuns. I am always trying to develop and keep it alive, because it is the only cultural sport of Pakhtuns and it is becoming very popular among Pakhtuns," said Amjad Hussain Yousafzai.

As a result of the hard work of the President and his team, we have kept the face alive this year as well, which is commendable. On this occasion, President Amjad Hussain Yousafzai announced to give Rs 5,000 cash for the organization committee of the tournament.