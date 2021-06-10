PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association (KPSA) has welcomed the opening of a swimming pool by the Directorate General sports and invited the players for the camp to be starting from Friday.

In this regard, a meeting of the association was held with President KP Swimming Association Muhammad Asif Orakzai in the chair. Secretary KP Swimming Association Salahuddin Qureshi, Caretaker Adil Khan Swimming Pool, Qayyum Sports Complex and former international swimmer Asad Hoti, treasure Shah Riaz Khan, international FINA qualified coach Moeen Khan, coach Saleem Khan were also present.

Asif Orakzai on this occasion said that due to coronavirus, the swimmers of the province badly suffered and now it was time to indulge them in scores of activities.

He said that KP Swimming Association decided to have an Inter-District Swimming Championship from June 21, followed with Peshawar Swimming Gala to be starting from June 30 wherein all the swimmers in different age groups would be called to have a longer duration camp under qualified coaches.

Salahuddin Qureshi will be the organizing secretary and Asad Khan will be the coach for the championships. Players have been asked to register with Shah Riaz and Mohammad Riaz for championships and training.