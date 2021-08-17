Inter-District Tug of War competition ended

s MALAKAND, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) ::Malakand Jashan Azadi Inter-District Tug of War competition came to an end in which Tangi defeated Mardan District by 2-1 to clinch the trophy here on Tuesday. Malakand District bagged the third position.

The Inter-District Tug of war competitions were held at Dargai Colony Ground in which eight teams from Charsadda, Mardan and Malakand districts participated.

In the second semi-final, Mardan defeated Mandani Charsadda 3-0 to reach the final. In the match for the third position, Malakand defeated Mandni Charsadda and secured the third position.

DPE Malakand and DPE Charsadda Khurshid Shabab while technical officials include Ejaz Mohammad, Hazrat Ali, Uzair Mohammad, Javed Khan and Humayun Khan were also present. At the end, the winners, runners-up and third positions teams were awarded trophies, cash prizes and certificates.