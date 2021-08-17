UrduPoint.com

Inter-District Tug Of War Competition Ended

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Inter-District Tug of War competition ended

s MALAKAND, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) ::Malakand Jashan Azadi Inter-District Tug of War competition came to an end in which Tangi defeated Mardan District by 2-1 to clinch the trophy here on Tuesday. Malakand District bagged the third position.

The Inter-District Tug of war competitions were held at Dargai Colony Ground in which eight teams from Charsadda, Mardan and Malakand districts participated.

In the second semi-final, Mardan defeated Mandani Charsadda 3-0 to reach the final. In the match for the third position, Malakand defeated Mandni Charsadda and secured the third position.

DPE Malakand and DPE Charsadda Khurshid Shabab while technical officials include Ejaz Mohammad, Hazrat Ali, Uzair Mohammad, Javed Khan and Humayun Khan were also present. At the end, the winners, runners-up and third positions teams were awarded trophies, cash prizes and certificates.

Related Topics

Mardan Charsadda Malakand Dargai Tangi From

Recent Stories

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

30 minutes ago
 France thanks UAE for helping to evacuate French c ..

France thanks UAE for helping to evacuate French citizens from Afghanistan

33 minutes ago
 Imposing Any Form of Governance on Afghanistan Is ..

Imposing Any Form of Governance on Afghanistan Is Counterproductive - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 UK Anti-War Activist Blames Western Intervention f ..

UK Anti-War Activist Blames Western Intervention for Current Crisis in Afghanist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.