Inter-District Tug of War Competition won by Katling Club

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Jashan Azadi Inter-District Tug-of-War competition was won by the Katling Club, teams from Malakand, Dargai, Katling, Mardan, Mandani, Tangi and Charsadda took part in the competition held in Charsadda under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tug-of-War Association and District sports Officer Charsadda on Saturday.

In the final of which Katling Club won the title by defeating Dhakki Amirabad Club by 2-1. On this occasion, Youth Counselor Hafiz Mohammad Alham distributed the prizes among the players. Along with him, Provincial Tug of War Association President Taj Muhammad Khan, Masafar Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Farman Ali, Organizing Secretary Khurshid Khan Shabab, Technical Officials Ijaz Muhammad, Iqbal Hussain and other important personalities were present.

In the first semi-final of the tournament, Amirabad's team qualified for the final by defeating Mandani by three to zero, while Catling defeated Malakand's team by 2-1. In the final, Katling won the title by defeating Dhakki Amirabad 2-1.

The President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tug-of-War Association, Taj Muhammad Khan, said that to celebrate Independence Day in a dignified manner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tug-of-War Association Competitions will also be organized in other divisions under the auspices of Bannu, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda and Abbottabad.