Inter-division Championship :Trials For Selection Of Multan Division Teams Concluded

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The trials for selection of Multan division teams to participate in First Punjab open Inter-division championship have been concluded here on Sunday.

The trials for selection of Multan division male and female athletics, archery, badminton, cycling and tennis teams were taken.

A large number of players had participated in the trials organised by Divisional sports department.

The selection Committee has prepared the final list of the teams consisted on best players under supervision of Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum.

The championship organized by Sports board Punjab will commence from January 8 at Lahore while the 64 members Multan division squad including players and officials will leave for Lahore on January 5.

