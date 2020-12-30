Inter-division championship: Trials schedule for Multan division teams issued

The trials schedule of Multan division teams issued for participation in first Punjab open Inter-division championship

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The trials schedule of Multan division teams issued for participation in first Punjab open Inter-division championship.

The trials will be conducted for selection of male and female athletics, archery, badminton, cycling and tennis teams.

Divisional sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said that the trials for male teams scheduled as cycling trials on January 1, at Head Muhammad Wala, Athletics at Sports Complex Multan on January 2, Archery and badminton at Gymnasium Hall on same date.

Similarly, tennis trials will be conducted at Chenab Club Multan on January 3.

Woman teams trials including badminton at Gymnasium Hall on January 2, while athletics, archery, cycling and tennis will be held at Maryum Hall, Women Sports Ground and Bahauddin Zakariya University on January 3.

The willing players hailing from Multan division could participate in the trials.

However, the departments players and those getting scholarships from the departments wouldn't be eligible for the trials.

The championship organized by Sports board Punjab will commence from January 8 at Lahore while 56 members squad including players and officials from Multan division will leave for Lahore on January 5.