Inter-Divisional Sports Gala To Begin From Jan 25: Shah Faisal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Inter-Divisional Sports Gala comprising different Games will start from January 25 at Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar in which all divisional teams of the province will participate

These views were expressed by international karate coach and administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Coach Shah Faisal while talking to media men here on Thursday. He said that Martial Arts Games including Female Taekwondo, Girls and Boys Karate and Boys Futsal Inter-Divisional Championships would be part of the overall Sports Gala to be organized at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

He said, all the seven regional teams including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Malakand and Peshawar would take part in the Boys Futsal to be organized with the cooperation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Futsal Federation.

He said female players from all seven divisional headquarters would take part in the Taekwondo and Karate while Boys Karate was also included in order to provide much needed competition exposure to the players associated with various Martial Arts Academies working in Peshawar Sports Complex, Hayatabad Sports Complex and academies set up in all divisional headquarters.

He said besides these events, an exhibition Tug of War, firework, children tablueses, setting up food stalls would also be part of the Sport Gala.

