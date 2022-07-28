UrduPoint.com

Inter-Divisional Throwball Championship Begins In Swat

The Inter-Divisional Throwball Championship started at Saidu Sharif Complex, Swat on Thursday under the aegis of Regional Sports Officer Malakand Division and with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throw Ball Association

Two teams each from Peshawar and Malakand and one each from Bannu, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat and Swat are participating.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan has directed to provide all out support for the successful holding of the event.

Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farman said on this occasion that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the championship, which was officially inaugurated by Professor Wafa Muhammad, principal of Government Jehanzeb College Swat.

Deputy Director Sports Department of Higher education Arshad Hussain, Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan, Head of Department of Health and Physical Education Government Jahanzeb College Mohammad Arif, Prof. Adalat Khan, Prof. Akhtar Ali, Prof. Tahirullah, international football player Saifullah, Basit Khan of Kohat, Prof. Bashir Ahmad and officials of the Swat administration were also present during the opening ceremony.

In the opening match, Peshawar Green defeated Swat 25-10, 25-13 while Peshawar White faced tough resistance against Swat White in a 25-13, 25-20 battle. In other matches, Mardan beat Kohat 15-10, Peshawar White beat Malakand 15-7 and 15-10, Bannu beat Hazara 15-8 and 15-10. Semi-final and third place match will be played on Friday.

